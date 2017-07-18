Mohave County quarter-cent sales tax increase fails to get needed vote

KINGMAN – The “T” word is considered not just dirty, but filthy in this heavily Republican county, and yet Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson drew a round of groans Monday when he voted in lone opposition to a proposed quarter-cent increase in the sales tax.

The quarter-cent county general excise tax required a unanimous vote from the Board of Supervisors and would have been used to pay down $39 million in unfunded liabilities for retirement pensions, retirement refunds and increases in employer contributions.

Supervisor Steve Moss quickly revised the motion to omit recurring increases in employer contribution rates to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System and Elected Officials Retirement Plan. Tax revenue would only go toward paying down the principal debt.

After a slight hesitation, Johnson again voted no. Another 4-1 defeat, and another round of groans.

Moss asked Johnson if there was anything about the sales tax proposal that he found acceptable?

“At this point, no,” Johnson responded over the phone. “Until we get the budget done, I’m not going to vote on a sales tax.”

Several citizens spoke in support of the tax, taking it as an easier dosage than the 52-cent increase in property tax rates that the board approved by a 3-2 vote in June.

Eva Corbett of Bullhead City said she opposed the tax because Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was not getting any of the money. The sheriff’s department is losing good deputies due to “compression” issues, or gaps between salaries of young recruits and experienced officers.

Supervisor Hildy Angius said the sales tax proposal on the table Monday differed from what she had proposed in that every penny was going to the pension debt, and nothing to the sheriff.

County Finance Director Coral Loyd said it would free up about $600,000 in the sheriff’s department that could be used for addressing the compression issue.

Moss said the county would have a dedicated line of credit to use for the pension debt, reducing interest rates from 7.4 percent to possibly as low as 3.5 percent. The money could not be transferred to other departments of the county or “swept” by supervisors,” he added.

“I do support this proposal to reduce the interest rate and make progress on significant public debt and take care of sheriff’s compression,” Moss said.

Supervisor Jean Bishop said she was voting for the tax increase because the county needs to address the pension debt. “If not, it gets out of control,” she said.

Arizona counties received an updated list of elected officials’ pension refund amounts, including the state’s portion of Superior Court judges’ refunds.

Johnson said he was notified over the weekend that the state needs the counties to pay up front for the refunds due to outdated computers.

“The state explained that their computers were the reason why they could not stop the overpayments in April incurring the additional interest, and the same computers do not allow them to correlate the information and issue refunds,” he said. “That is why they are asking the counties to front the money.”