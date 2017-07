KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is supporting an FBI operation with marked units for public safety in Valle Vista.

MCSO spokeswoman Trish Carter was not certain which area or areas the FBI’s operation included.

A resident of Valle Vista reached out to the Daily Miner and reported a staging area was set up with about FBI 25 agents and MCSO deputies at the Valle Vista Golf Course clubhouse.

More information will be reported when it becomes available.