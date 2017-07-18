Go in armed with knowledge when buying a used car

A lot of factors go into buying a used car, starting with the price, the year make and model and mileage, and today’s consumers are increasingly looking for sophisticated technology offered in vehicles.

The first thing you’ll need to do is determine your budget, and be aware of financing terms, said T.J. Cutshaw, manager of 66 Auto Sales in Kingman.

When it gets down to numbers, people focus on their monthly payment, Cutshaw said.

They may get it down to $250 a month, but how did it get there? What was their trade-in value? Their interest rate? Three years or five years?

“When people come in upside down and really upset, nine times out of 10 they didn’t know what they were getting into,” Cutshaw said. “I go over it line by line –selling price, tax, license, trade value, document fees.”

A car dealer who simply hands you a contract and asks you to sign is probably hiding something, the 66 Auto Sales manager said.

“It only takes one or two shysters to give the industry a bad name,” he said.

You’ll get the most car for your buck if you buy used, though you’ll also have to pay a higher interest rate on a loan, have a shorter warranty period and won’t know the car’s full history.

Cutshaw’s No. 1 piece of advice is to make sure there’s a history report on the car, either from CarFax or AutoCheck. Every car on his lot has one.

“If not, ask for it,” he said. “They’re not gold. They’re wrong occasionally. The key thing with a used car dealer is make sure they’re as transparent as possible. Where was the vehicle serviced? Where was it inspected? What did they do?”

Research cars that catch your eye to see if they fit your budget. Try to find a car that costs at least 5 percent less than your comfortable monthly payment to allow for operating costs such as gasoline, insurance, repairs and maintenance.

Tech-savvy consumers are looking at dealer websites and independent automotive sites to assess features that are important to them.

A 2017 study by AutoTrader found that nearly half (48 percent) of consumers prioritize technology over brand or body style.

“What once seemed like something only for the Jetsons is quickly becoming everyday reality in the automotive landscape,” said Brian Moody, executive editor for AutoTrader.

“And it’s not just vehicles with a high price point. Many mainstream family cars are now equipped with technology features only seen on top-of-the-line luxury vehicles just a few short years ago.”

It’s best to have your financing in line before you buy. Dealers not only want to sell you a car, they want to finance it, too. They typically receive a flat fee or commission on auto loans, or they finance it in-house.

If you can’t pay cash for the car, check with a bank or credit union for best interest rates.

Most consumers today keep their cars for five years or more, so take your time with the test drive and make sure you really like the car. Don’t hesitate to ask for more time behind the wheel to get a feel for the car, and spend some time in the car while it’s parked to adjust the seats, experiment with controls and determine how comfortable it would be for passengers and cargo.

StatePoint Media contributed to this report.