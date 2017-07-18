Horoscope: July 18, 2017

Birthdays: Chace Crawford, 32; Kristen Bell, 37; Vin Diesel, 50; Wendy Williams, 53.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Call on your courage, strength and intuition to avoid getting involved in situations. Have a purposeful plan in place if you want to make a move.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Sensitivity can be a good thing if you use it to express the way you feel. Outbursts will not be acceptable, nor will they help solve a problem.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do your best to keep secrets. Don’t indulge in something unless you have all the information you require to do things properly.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do what you do best and make sure you take care of your own interests first. It’s OK to help others, but not if it means a personal loss or expense.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to let what someone else says or does hinder your progress. It’s up to you to take care of business first.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your emotions in check when dealing with institutions or while traveling outside your home country. Put in extra effort when helping others and your hard work will give your reputation a boost.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look over personal and contractual paperwork. It’s best to find out ahead of time if there are any hidden costs or exceptions that you may have overlooked.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Steer emotional energy toward productive ends. Short trips to visit someone or learn something new will encourage you to take a chance and trust in your abilities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A change of location or to the way you do things is encouraged. You’ll learn to bring about positive lifestyle changes.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let impulses take over. Emotional decisions and spending money are best monitored carefully.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Partnerships will undergo some tension if you let little things get to you. Try to work with, not against, whatever situation you face.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll end up in a vulnerable position if you are too open. Listen to what’s being said and look for signals that will reveal whether you should participate in what’s being offered. Play it safe and avoid sorrow.