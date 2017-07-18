Hunter Education graduates catch 135 stripers, 7 catfish

Each year, the Kingman team of Arizona Hunter Education volunteer instructors teaches a resident class that will have from 20-40 students of all ages.

These classes are designed to give a person the basics on firearms safety, education of rules and laws, and some basic biology on what wildlife needs to survive and thrive.

These classes used to be held over five days and were about 36 hours in length.

Classes are now done over two weekends (32 hours), and recently, an experimental class was held and completed in just 20 hours.

Keeping the student’s attention for that time is challenging for the volunteer instructor staff.

One of the ways that the instructors have found to keep the kid’s attention and minimize bad behavior or poor performances during the class is to offer a number of incentives to those students under the age of 18 years old.

These incentives range from a one-day varmint hunt with instructor Bob Shaw to winning a pair of new 10X 50 Bushnell binoculars that have been donated to the program by the Mohave Arms Collectors Association.

One other incentive that is offered is an overnight striper fishing trip on Lake Mead for a deserving student and a parent. Two trips are offered in each class. One is automatically awarded to the student who is voted on by the instructor staff as the class honor graduate. That person then picks a name out of the hat of a fellow classmate who has not had any issues in class, be it poor performance on the assigned workbooks and/or bad behavior during class.

Recently, I had the opportunity to take two young ladies who were awarded those trips at our March hunter-education class.

Kingman resident Deborah Smith is 12 years old and was chosen by the staff as the honor graduate. She is the daughter of Greg and Jamaica Smith.

Ten-year-old Quinn Reaves had her name drawn out of the hat by Deborah. Quinn is the daughter of Wade and Crystal Reaves of Kingman.

Ironically, they are best friends. And to top it off, Quinn was also outstanding in this class.

The trip was planned, and the fathers of both of the girls elected to go along.

The night that was chosen to go was warm with light breezes. After doing some chumming, we set up and started fishing.

The fish were cooperative, and it wasn’t long before everyone in the boat, dads included, were putting fish in the ice chests.

I think it is safe to say that the young ladies enjoyed themselves. I think the dads did, too. I know I did.

Young Quinn was on fire most of the night and was bringing in fish right and left. Deborah was very patient and when she figured out how the fish were biting, she hauled them in. She even had a couple of “Daily Doubles,” which means she landed two fish at the same time on each of the two poles she was using.

That is just one reason I like to fish for stripers. They are aggressive, and there are lots of them around the boat to keep even the young anglers happy.

The action was so steady that no one had time to get tired.

Daylight came and it was back to the dock and my fishing camp in Meadview.

After a nap, it was time to count and weigh our fish.

As it turned out, we put 142 fish in the boat. There were 135 stripers and seven channel cats. Quinn set the record for the most fish caught by a female hunter-education winner.

A good night on Lake Mead for sure.

Now here is another thing I believe is worth noting.

These folks, both the dads and girls, chipped right in when it came time to cut up bait, clean the fish and the boat, and in the end, the ice chests. No slacking from this group; they were a huge help to me and made the trip enjoyable.

There were plenty of fish filets to go around, and I’ll bet both families will be eating fish for a long time.

Both young ladies were the epitome of anglers who like to fish. They were excited, exuberant and most of all, they earned the trip with their hard work and dedication at the two weekend class.

More classes will be held and more trips will be awarded to young ladies and young men who excel in their hunter-education classes.

I can’t wait.