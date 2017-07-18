Southern California teen drowns at Lake Mead

KINGMAN – A teenage boy from Southern California died at Lake Mead National Recreation Area while swimming Saturday.

According to a National Park Service spokeswoman, the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center received a report of a possible drowning at Cabinsite Cove on Lake Mohave about 12:20 p.m. Witnesses said the teen was swimming out to a raft. When the raft started floating further from shore, the teen began to panic and went underwater.

National Park Service rangers, Nevada Department of Wildlife wardens and Bullhead City Police responded. The teen was located 45 feet below the surface and was recovered by Bullhead City Police divers.

The incident is under investigation. The Mohave County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and determine cause of death.