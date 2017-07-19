BOS accepts grant from Tucson PD

KINGMAN – As part of its consent agenda, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved an intergovernmental agreement allowing Mohave County Sheriff’s Office to receive a grant of $62,051 from the Tucson Police Department.

Mohave County has been receiving High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) funding since 1999. The grant comes under terms from the National Drug Control Policy.

The agreement ends Dec. 31, 2018, unless extension has been obtained from Tucson 60 days prior to the expiration date.

The grant funds will be used for the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET), which participated in a major drug bust in Golden Valley on July 10 with alleged ties to the Sinaloa Cartel.

Tucson Police Department will monitor the performance of Mohave County Sheriff’s Office against goals and performance standards outlined in the grant application.

If the sheriff’s office is found in noncompliance with stipulations of the grant, it will receive written notice of deficient areas and appropriate corrective actions to be taken.

Tucson may suspend or revoke funding if MCSO does not provide sufficient information on steps taken to correct the problem, or deviates from conditions of the agreement.

Mohave County would then be required to return any unspent funds and funds previously spent in violation of the purpose and conditions of the agreement.

The grant budgets $51,709 for salaries and $10,342 for fringe benefits.

In authorizing expenditures, supervisors should consider the significance of the investigation, the need for the expenditure and anticipated expenditures in other investigations.

There are also considerations for payments to informants, including travel and moving expenses, household storage expenses and living expenses for a period not to exceed six months.