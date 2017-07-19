County health department hosting teen pregnancy prevention workshops

KINGMAN – Mohave County Department of Public Health supports the community youth and parents/guardians of youth between the ages of 12-19. The Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program is offering free workshops to both teens and their parents/guardians to improve their health and quality of life.

This workshop is a part of a nationwide movement to decrease health disparities, one of which is teen births. High teen pregnancies rates create economic, social and environmental disadvantages for both families and their communities.



The Mohave County rate of 35.6 teen births per 1,000 for females 14-19 years of age is higher than both Arizona and the U.S. rates.

The Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program aims to reduce these disparities through the education of our youth, families, schools and community leaders using evidence-based curriculum that offers scientific facts on the natural developing body. Additionally, the program will help participants gain knowledge and develop skills in communications, decision making and health education. These life skill components are key to shaping an individual toward self-directed engagement in their planning and decisions.

The Department of Health wants families to get engaged in their health by attending this free 2 ½ day workshop from 4-8 p.m. July 28 and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. July 29 at Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Call Tiffany Mathews for more information at 928-753-0794, ext. 4282 or email tiffany.mathews@mohavecounty.us.