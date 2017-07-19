Horoscope: July 19, 2017

Birthdays: Trai Byers, 34; Anthony Edwards, 55; Campbell Scott, 56; Brian May, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look at all aspects of a situation before you sign up to take part. If you want to alter the way you live, make sure you aren’t going to upset someone in the process.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Improve your home environment. A cozy place to put your feet up and read a good book or watch a movie will help ease your stress.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Expressing the way you feel and what you would like will help you open a window of opportunity. Look at all your options and consider how you can stay under budget.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Dealing with others can be tricky. Concentrate on getting what needs to be done out of the way and move on to the activities and events that are most meaningful.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Expand your interests by helping others. What you physically do will be far more penetrating than offering cash. Use your connections and your experience to make a difference to someone.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your mind on what’s important. Don’t let emotions take over or your love life put a dent in your ability to get things done.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get firsthand information. Someone will try to sidetrack you if given the chance. Make personal improvement plans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Personal improvements can be made. Take the initiative and get into shape or begin a project that will challenge you enough to bring about positive change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Treat partnerships with care. If something doesn’t add up, ask questions. Someone is likely to hide the truth from you. Be open and honest.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Gather information, facts and knowledge that will help you avoid a financial mistake. Don’t let someone take advantage of your time, talent or experience.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can make some awesome changes at home and to your own personal appearance with a little imagination and flair. Let your creative side take over.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional problems will surface due to withholding information or dealing with someone who has something to hide. Proceed with caution.