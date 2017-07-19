Kingman man arrested on 3 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

KINGMAN – A Kingman man was arrested on an three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor Tuesday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives took Barry Scott Love, 54, into custody for the sex offenses and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, an investigation began May 23 when sheriff’s detectives received information from an electronic service provider that an account had uploaded child pornography.

After investigating the account, detectives identified Love as the suspect. Detectives served a search warrant at a home in the 4200 block of North Pinal Street. Love was found at the home and reportedly admitted involvement.

Love was booked into the Mohave County jail. This investigation is pending further charges.