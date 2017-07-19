Kingman North Little League Juniors advance to state tourney

KINGMAN – The Kingman North Little League Juniors didn’t have the luxury of a full bracket in the District 9 Tournament and the squad took complete advantage to advance to the state tournament with two wins over Blythe, California.

“We were on the ball in the second game,” Kingman North manager Andy Patterson said. “I would have liked to have Lake Havasu in there, too, but they dropped out.”

Kingman North won the first contest by a score of 11-8 and then cruised to an 18-0 victory to advance to the state tournament.

“It’s good to beat Blythe anytime,” Patterson said.

Kingman North opened the state tournament against Verde Valley Tuesday night, but results weren’t available at press time. Verde Valley defeated Winslow 5-2 Monday to set up last night’s contest.

Kingman North 9-11s fall at state

The Kingman North Little League 9-11s opened the state tournament in Show Low Monday night and lost a close 12-11 decision to Peoria Sidewinder.

Kingman North is back in action at 4 p.m. today in the consolation bracket against the Prescott-Ahwatukee loser.