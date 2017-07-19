KNLL Juniors fall to Verde Valley at state

KINGMAN – The Kingman North Little League Juniors didn’t get off to a great start Tuesday night and it proved costly in a 16-4 loss to Verde Valley during the Arizona State Tournament in Phoenix.

“I think if we could have held them down, it would be a whole different story,” Kingman North manager Andy Patterson said. “If we didn’t have that one bad inning, we would have been able to give Verde Valley a game.”

Kingman North looked to build on its two wins over Blythe, California in the District 9 Tournament, but instead yielded 12 runs in the first inning. Despite the large deficit, the squad held Verde Valley to just four runs for the rest of game.

“The boys fought back,” Patterson said. “They came right back into the game. They never gave up.”

The determination carried over to Wednesday, as Kingman North spent the afternoon in the batting cages prior to a contest against Tucson Randolph in the consolation bracket.

“We’ll be ready to go,” Patterson said.

Kingman North has the right mindset for the late Wednesday game.

“It’s win or go home,” Patterson said.