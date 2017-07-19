Letter: Business needs its customers to succeed

I think too much worry is being made about nothing, as to the stores closing.

It’s the job losses that one might find as a worrisome thing. Hastings closed in Kingman and Bullhead City, but in Bullhead City a new chain tool company took that spot. It’s a nice store, and rumors are its going to take over the spot in Kingman. Guess time will tell.

Walmart pretty much put Kmart out of business. One can hardly find any competition in prices.

Many do not realize businesses cannot succeed without “we, the customer.” Many big corporations doom themselves when they forget this simple fact.

You can create a business, but if no one buys what you’re selling, then you’re sitting on a worthless thing.

R. Hill Kingman