Letter: Lack of values and morals in leaders is dangerous

“Choose your leaders with wisdom and forethought. To be led by a fool, is to be led by the opportunists who control the fool. To be led by a coward, is to be controlled by all that the coward fears. To be led by a thief, is to offer up your most precious treasures to be stolen. To be led by a liar, is to ask to be told lies. To be led by a tyrant, is to sell yourself and those you love into slavery.”

To be led by an uneducated, narcissistic, hateful, prejudiced man with dementia who has no values or morals is very dangerous. Your rights and freedom are at peril at this very moment.

A wonderful reward for a person like that would be impeachment.

Dennis Akers Kingman