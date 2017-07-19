Abby: Man is ready to shop around for new source of ‘lattes’

Dear Abby: My wife and I have been married for 17 years. For the first 16 years, my wife would make me lattes without being asked.

Last year, she announced she would no longer make any more lattes for me. When I asked her if she expected me to go the rest of my life without one, she said yes!

Do you think it would be OK if I found another female to make lattes for me? Wouldn’t that woman be doing my wife a favor?

Hint: I am not really talking about lattes. – No More Lattes in Kokomo

Dear No More Lattes: Before outsourcing your latte business, it is important that you find out from your wife why her attitude has changed so drastically. Has she lost interest in that kind of beverage preparation? Has making lattes become painful for her? Could there be other issues in your relationship that have made her less interested in giving you your favorite treat?

If the answer to these questions is yes, perhaps she should discuss them with her doctor – or the two of you talk about them with a licensed marriage counselor.

Hint: I’m really not advising you about lattes, either.

Dear Abby: After 33 years of what I thought was a near-perfect marriage, my husband walked out and filed for divorce. That was 12 years ago. Since then, I’ve done my best to move on and find my “next chapter.”

I’m now in the process of downsizing to move into a smaller house. While going through my filing cabinet, I ran across some very sweet and touching love letters my ex had written to me – some of them just a few weeks before he left me.

I am having a hard time deciding whether to throw them away or keep them. I know there’s no perfect answer, but any advice you could offer to help me make that decision would be appreciated. It’s a sensitive topic for me. – Love Letters in Texas

Dear L.L.: I’ll bet it is. How does reading those touching love letters make you feel?

Be honest.

If they bring back warm memories, hang onto them. However, if they have the opposite effect, do yourself a favor, dispose of them and continue looking forward into your next chapter.