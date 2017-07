Carroll was born in Long Beach, California on June 27, 1937, to Rex Wilmont Atherton and Betty Virgene Carey.

She departed this earth on July 2, 2017, to her heavenly home.

Carroll was the mother of seven children; Cheri Luce, Cheryl Lyon, Cathy Feriend, Mark Bell, Edward Bell, Jason Bell and Daniel Bell, 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren with two more expected.

At Carroll’s request there will not be a service. Instead, she requests prayers for her family.