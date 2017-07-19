So long, Kmart. Another change in the making

Kmart is closing. Oh, say it isn't so. I hate to see yet another chain store head to the chopping block.

I used Kmart as my back-to-school store for my oldest son, as well as putting all his Christmas stuff on layaway every year. And that was probably 50 years ago.

I can understand why many malls are closing. Most of them have only what they call "high-end" stores. I think many of the “high-end" folks are shopping online these days. Between Amazon, and all the stores that offer free shipping, Kmart was doomed. I think this is tougher on me than saying goodbye to Woolworth's. I did have a friend take me to the one I used to go to after school for one last Cherry-Coke at the fountain.

I miss the days when you could get milk, bread and eggs and put it on your bill. The Piggly Wiggly let you do that. Yes, there really was a Piggly Wiggly down the hill from where we lived and not just in “Driving Miss Daisy.” The Piggly Wiggly was in the same block as the Robert Hall store where we would spend our babysitting money. You know, if we made $5 watching the little boy next door, we could buy a skirt and blouse. Yikes! Oh, if only we could go back to those prices, and still get what we do now from Social Security. I know, dream on.

We have lost the milk man, the bread man, and now we are losing Kmart. Is nothing sacred?

I have a scary feeling that the mail carrier could be next. I know I am one of the few diehards left that uses stamps to send my bills out. Stamps are getting expensive, but thankfully, I have only a few bills. I do find it odd that the post office is in dire financial trouble and thinks that raising the cost of a stamp is a good solution.

I understand things have to change in order to remain cost effective, but maybe if the profit margin was not so high we could hang on to some things a little longer. I miss so many things that used to be, and my old black and white photos are beginning to be the last of my keepsakes.

Goodbye Kmart, it was a good run. I believe it was Bob Dylan who said, "The times they are a changing." That was way back in the ‘60s.

I don't think he had any idea what was really coming down the road.