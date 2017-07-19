Two parties interested in opening BMX track in BHC

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday postponed any action on approving a lease agreement for a BMX bicycle track on a portion of land in Bullhead City that the county leases from the BLM.

The 2-acre track on the corner of Hancock Road and Highland Road, at the rear of the Bullhead City Central Complex, has been inactive since the lease expired in 2012.

The county received two letters of interest in reopening the track, which would benefit the community and allow for the park to be cleaned up.

Michael Nesbitt of Mohave Valley said he used to race at the track and helped his parents run it from 2008 to 2010. It was one of the top 25 BMX tracks in the nation with 70 riders a night for races, he said.

After serving in the military, Nesbitt returned to Bullhead City and wants to reopen the track.

“I understand these tracks don’t make money,” he told the board. “Most of the money will be put back into the community.”

Nesbitt said he has acquired millings for the parking lot, and is prepared to fix a broken water meter at the bicycle racing track.

The second applicant is Turnell Henry of Apple Valley, California, who was inadvertently left out of the public comment period.

He plans to hold scheduled BMX practices and clinics at the track, along with races twice a week. The track will have the opportunity to host large events such as the Gold Cup regional finals that came to the Kingman BMX track this year, bringing potential revenue to Bullhead City and Mohave County from families traveling from out of state.

Henry said he has the backing of USA BMX.

Supervisor Hildy Angius, who represents Bullhead City, said nobody had approached her with a plan, and asked for a continuance on the matter. The board supported her with a 5-0 vote.

Steve Latoski, director of Public Works, said the board has complete discretion to direct staff to meet with both parties interested in running the BMX track and come back with a report, or accept the staff’s recommendation for a preferred lessee.