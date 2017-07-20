Driver in fatal accident offered plea agreement

KINGMAN – Daniel Lynn Stuart has been offered a plea agreement that finds him guilty of manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol in a Jan. 2 crash that resulted in the death of his 4-year-old son.

The state agrees to dismiss a third count of aggravated driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol with a concentration of .08 percent or more, along with four other charges of aggravated assault, all felonies.

If supervised probation is included in the plea offer and no jail time has been designated, the judge may sentence Stuart to jail at the judge’s discretion for up to one year.

Stuart, 27, is scheduled to appear July 25 before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen for a status hearing on the case.

The state is stipulating a prison term of seven years, running concurrently for the first two counts. Stuart must serve at least 85 percent of any imposed prison sentence.

Stuart was initially charged with seven felony counts after his 2002 Ford truck went off U.S. 93 north of Wikieup, struck a guard rail and rolled, ejecting the boy, who was not wearing a seatbelt.

Four other passengers, including a 35-year-old woman and three children, were treated and released at Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Stuart was previously arrested in 2009 for aggravated DUI with a blood alcohol level of 0.13 percent.