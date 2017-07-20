Funeral set for 9 family members killed in flash flood

PHOENIX (AP) – Relatives of nine family members who were killed in a flash flood in Arizona last weekend have scheduled funeral services for early next week for all of those who died. Dozens of searchers, meanwhile, resumed combing a riverbed on Wednesday for the body of the 10th victim, a 27-year-old man who remains missing.
Still missing on Wednesday was Hector Miguel Garnica, whose wife, Maria Raya-Garcia, their three small children, his mother-in-law, sister-in-law and other relatives were killed in the flood.
Just four of the 14 members of the extended family gathered at the swimming hole were rescued after the flood.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK