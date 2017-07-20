Funeral set for 9 family members killed in flash flood

PHOENIX (AP) – Relatives of nine family members who were killed in a flash flood in Arizona last weekend have scheduled funeral services for early next week for all of those who died. Dozens of searchers, meanwhile, resumed combing a riverbed on Wednesday for the body of the 10th victim, a 27-year-old man who remains missing.

Still missing on Wednesday was Hector Miguel Garnica, whose wife, Maria Raya-Garcia, their three small children, his mother-in-law, sister-in-law and other relatives were killed in the flood.

Just four of the 14 members of the extended family gathered at the swimming hole were rescued after the flood.