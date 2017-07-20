Horoscope: July 20, 2017

Birthdays: Julianne Hough, 29; Judy Greer, 42; Josh Holloway, 48; Carlos Santana, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take part in events or activities that you can do with a partner or that will help you meet new people. An educational pursuit, self-improvement course or learning through experience are all favored.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let what others do influence you. Emotional pleas for help will not be justified.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make a promise to do and be your best, and renew a commitment to someone you love. Personal changes will lead to greater opportunity and a better home environment.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your involvement will make a difference. Sign up for a cause you believe in or voice your opinion regarding situations that will affect your community.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): An opportunity is within your reach. Discuss your plans with people you trust and believe in.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Mixing business with pleasure will lead to trouble. Avoid getting trapped in a situation that could leave you taking on responsibilities you don’t want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your added discipline should be put to good use. Strive to make personal improvements that will help you get ahead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Money matters are best dealt with conservatively. A practical approach to investments or how you spend your money will make a difference to the way others perceive you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on partnerships, communication and getting ahead professionally. An opportunity to gain additional skills or information conducive to getting ahead will be featured.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Learn as you go, but don’t lead someone to believe you know more than you do or can do something you can’t. Taking on too much or making changes based on someone you think you can count on will not turn out well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A gift, prize or opportunity will come your way from an unexpected source. Share your good fortune with someone you love.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Problems at work or at home will surface if you don’t communicate honestly. Self-deception will stand in your way. It’s important to see your relationships with others for what they truly are.