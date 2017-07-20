Letter: A $20,000,000 Bonus For Mohave County Judges

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved $20 million to construct a new Mohave County Courthouse. I submit that the poor quality of judicial decisions in Mohave County does not justify this environmental enhancement as a bonus for judges. Consistent bad decisions come from a judge’s brain, not their work environment. Economically, rather than upgrade the judges’ offices, replacing some of their decision making with computers, would be more appropriate. Computers do not need new office buildings. This would save money and produce uniform decisions under the Rules of Law.

Tax dollars should only be spent to benefit The People. This $20 million expenditure will not benefit The People. As it stands now, judges quite often ignore the Rule of Law because they manifest the belief that legislated law is not equitable in all cases. So they make up their own law to fit the particular circumstances that they conceive in their mind. This means that “The People” can get a decision from one judge, and a completely different decision from another judge in the same courthouse. This judicial conduct is officially called “Legislating from the Bench.”

As an example of Mohave County judicial misconduct, I have reviewed a recent child custody case. My impression was that the judge acted as though he was the attorney representing the mother. The mother petitioned for sole legal custody and decision-making of two minor age children, initially, obfuscating her intent to clandestinely move them to California. The father argued that the mother was an abusive alcoholic and not capable of properly caring for the children.

The children were born in Lake Havasu City and never lived anywhere else. The judge in this case was a spokesperson supporting the permanence project, which opposed moving minor aged children out of their established environment. In this case, the judge ignored his own published uniform support for the permanence program. During the discovery phase arguments, the judge consistently ruled on the admissibility of evidence in a manner that appeared to me he was a member of the mother’s team.

The judge first interceded and then rejected the father’s evidence of a police report regarding the mother’s attempted suicide while in an alcoholic state, which could have also killed the children. The father gave uncontroverted testimony that he intervened and saved the mother’s life.



The judge also rejected the mother’s police report citation for an open alcoholic container in a vehicle with the children present. The judge rejected the police child endangerment report of the mother locking the younger child in a car in a parking lot while she went shopping. The mother, through her attorney, did not challenge the existence or accuracy of these reports. A computer would have allowed these evidentiary documents into the proceeding. The judge also rejected the father’s daily ledger, showing that it was him who cared for the children every day. It showed that he took them to school, picked them up, and detailed the daily time schedules for doing their homework, and having dinner together as a family unit. Because the mother did not challenge the veracity or accuracy of the ledger, a computer would have allowed the ledger in. Also rejected was the father’s documentary evidence that Lake Havasu City schools had a higher rating than the California school where the children would attend. The father testified he had both children participating in local sports programs and he participated with them, and the mother was not involved in any of the children’s programs. The father served “Admissions” under the statutory rules of discovery. The mother failed to answer the admissions within the statutory time period, therefore, as a matter of law; the Admissions were mandated to be admitted. The judge rejected the Admissions with an obfuscation statement. A computer would have allowed this evidence.

The judge interviewed the children in-camera. According to the children, the first child was asked about a preference to stay in Lake Havasu City with the father or go to California with the mother. This child stayed neutral and refused to pick one parent over the other. Then the second child, being 12 years old, was asked, if the situation was reversed and the father was moving to California, would the 12-year-old want to go to California. The 12-year-old answered yes, that going to California with the father was preferred. Both children told me that the judge did not ask about the mother’s alleged drinking habits or abusive behavior. In the judge’s final order, he stated that both children said they wanted to move to California. This in-camera review could have been performed by a well programed computer, with nonconniving, properly structured questions approved by a judicial committee. I believe a computer could have protected the children from being victimized by the judge.

On the witness stand, the mother admitted that she hit the boy in the face for using cuss words directed at her, which he learned from her using the same cuss words directed at him.

The father testified that based on the mother’s history, the children would be physically and mentally abused if they went to California with the mother.

The father tried to introduce sworn testimony that the father’s family had an extensive educational background, lectured engineering and scientific principles at both elementary and high school class levels, interfaced with the children on a daily basis, and taught the children. The judge refused to hear it.

The judge ordered that the final closing arguments would be made on a certain day and time. A week before the date arrived, the father was telephonically notified by the court clerk that the final argument date had been changed, and it was ongoing now. The father objected for insufficient notification time. The judge got on the phone and said the father must start his closing argument now. The father said he was at his place of work, did not have his court documents with him, and unprepared for closing arguments that day. The judge told him to make his argument anyway, telephonically, in 30 minutes or waive it. The judge also limited the fathers argument time to 30 minutes. The father told the judge that, for the record, the judge had prejudiced his case by not informing him of the date change for final closing arguments. The judge became furious, scolded the father and said that he should take up that argument with the post office. The father never did receive the order. A computer would have notified all parties of any date changes.

So, on Christmas Eve, the judge ordered that the children would be awarded to the mother and move to California.

Over a 25-year span, I have personally seen inappropriate judicial conduct from Mohave County Superior Court judges. There is no substantive penalty for lying, or legislating, from the bench. A computer would not lie or legislate. Using computers could save The People $20,000,000 and provide justice where justice is now being denied.



Walter Spawr

Lake Havasu City