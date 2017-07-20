Man fatally shot by MCSO ID’d

GOLDEN VALLEY – Bullhead City Police have identified Silas Andrew Smith Jr., 54, of Bellflower, California, as the man fatally shot by Mohave County Sheriff’s detective Aaron DeVries in Golden Valley July 11.

BHCPD is investigating the officer-involved shooting and according to spokeswoman Emily Fromelt, narcotic detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle at a gas station on Highway 68 that was reportedly associated with a man wanted for questioning in connection with a drug search warrant conducted earlier that day.

Believing the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Smith, was the wanted man, detectives attempted to contact him, but he fled in the vehicle. A short time later, Smith continued to run on foot in the 3600 block of Mobile Lane.







During the pursuit, Smith, who was armed, engaged in a gun battle with detectives. Both Smith and detectives discharged their weapons. No officers were injured. Smith was hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

It was later determined that Smith was not the suspect wanted in connection with the search warrant.

DeVries, 30, and the son of Kingman Police Chief Bob DeVries, was placed on routine paid administrative leave. He has been with MCSO for nine years.

Fromelt said a DEA agent was also involved in the shooting and per DEA policy, the agent’s name will not be released at this time.

It is protocol to have an outside agency investigate an officer-involved shooting incident and the investigation is ongoing.