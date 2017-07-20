Monsoon wave could end after recent activity

KINGMAN – It’s not the monsoon rain we’ve seen in the past, but a scattering of thunderstorms brought light to moderate rainfall to Mohave County with potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding in some areas, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

The thunderstorms are capable of producing heavy rain, wind gusts and hail in a short period of time.

The brunt of the activity came across the lower Colorado River, Mohave, Clark and eastern San Bernardino counties, and the NWS has expanded its flash flood warning to include those areas.

“Storm potential continues today as there has been little change in the moist air mass residing over the area,” NWS meteorologist Reid Wolcott said. He expected the showers have receded Wednesday.

After nearly two months of drought, Kingman picked up 0.06 inch of rain on Saturday, and added 0.12 to 0.33 inch Wednesday morning.

Rain amounts have been highly variable, which is typical with thunderstorms, Wolcott said. Some portions of the Cerbat Mountains received more than a half-inch Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

However, confidence was only moderate that the storms would create flash flooding due to widespread, dense high cloud coverage that inhibited storm development, the NWS reported.