Obituary: Rita J. Passmore (Bekaert)

Rita J. Passmore (Bekaert), age 84, was called home on June 29, 2017, in Kingman, Arizona. Rita was born October 26, 1932 in California Junction, Iowa. Rita was retired by the federal government in Albuquerque, New Mexico after 30 years of service and spent her remaining years dedicated to the love and care of her family.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband Duke J. Bekaert Sr. of 49 years. She is survived by her three children; Duke J. Bekaert Jr. and wife Phyllis, David Bekaert and wife Debbie, and Lisa Grant, her sister; Jeannette, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Rita will be remembered for her love of dancing, her ability to light up any room, and the ease in which she kept everyone laughing with her quick wit and hilarious sense of humor. Her lively and youthful spirit will be missed and never forgotten.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Post 3516, 2826 Wikieup Ave. at 2pm and a potluck dinner will follow.