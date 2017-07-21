County budgeting

Regarding the upcoming budget meeting and the $2.8M deficit. There is a lot of talk about how to solve the budget “crisis” that has many difficult solutions to consider. On the front end of solving a budget crisis is fixing the spending crisis that causes it. I would love to see a line item account of where they went over the last budget and “who” voted to over spend from that budget on those items. I believe it would be very enlightening. If I overspend on my personal budget, I don’t get to raise everyone’s taxes to make up for it. This makes a person very prudent about their spending habits versus the reckless spending of our money by politicians. I am pretty sure this won’t get published and really sure that they will not reveal their mishandling of taxpayers’ money.

Robert Green

Kingman