Back to School for KUSD students

It seems like summer fun is winding down before it even began.

Kingman Unified School District is back in session Wednesday, and there are some things to know before the chaos of the school year begins.



“We’re really excited to get a new year started,” said Superintendent Roger Jacks. “All our teachers have reported back to work, and our facilities are staffed and ready to go.”

Nearly 380 certified teachers, including 65 new teachers, and about 600 janitors, cafeteria workers and bus drivers among others are bracing for the 6,570 students that will charge through the halls of KUSD’s 10 campuses.

“We are super excited to welcome teachers to our community from every corner of the United States, including Maine and Florida,” said Heather Shaw-Burton, director of administrative services. “We even have teachers with experience teaching internationally joining our team.”

They, along with teachers that started in the middle of last year, have spent the last week in new teacher induction, training on classroom management tips, district technology and lesson planning among other things.

“We are very excited for our school year to begin on Wednesday, and our new teachers are very excited about meeting their new students,” Burton said.

The district is expecting and prepared for the bus schedule mix-up circus.

KUSD has consolidated some bus stops, however most are similar to to past routes. Some school’s bell times have changed, and they’re anticipating the changes will help the bus route timeliness.

“The first couple of weeks the routes may take a little longer than usual as students are learning their end-of-day routines and which route and bus to get on,” Burton said. “We have a great staff of administrators, teachers and aides who will be supervising and helping your student get on the correct bus.”

Kingman’s summer monsoon weather can be unpredictable. Safety precautions are in place for inclement weather, including Instant Messenger calls to parents if there is a change in routing due to weather.

“Our bus drivers are all trained in emergency procedures and do a fantastic job of insuring that all of our kids arrive at school and back to their homes safely,” Burton said.

No new rules will take effect, but Kingman Middle School will begin teaching kids to cook.

“We are really excited about a new culinary arts curriculum that is starting this year at KMS,” Burton said. “The new teacher for that program laughs that she has already received an order for chocolate chip cookies from the custodians who were cleaning out her classroom.”

The district hopes the students in the program will continue that career path at Kingman High School’s culinary arts program.

“We continue to have great results from the Cambridge Programs at White Cliffs Middle School and Lee Williams High School as well,” Burton said.

Vaccinations are recommended, but not required.

Vaccination records are asked to be provided at KUSD school registrations. The district has certified Arizona forms that can be completed by families who choose not to have their child vaccinated.

“We don’t have very many parents that do that,” Jacks said.

School nurses and health aides also update parents throughout the year as immunizations expire. They also try to provide information as often as possible on opportunities for free immunizations and clinics.

“We are very fortunate to have a health aide at each of our schools,” Burton said. “They do a great job communicating with our parents.”

Jacks is standing by at the helm.

“To add an old cliché, ‘All systems go!’” Jacks said.

Don’t worry Kingman Academy students, you still have another few weeks before school starts.

Visit www.kusd.org to view bell times, bus routes and school menus.