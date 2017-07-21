Hope Avenue search for wanted California man comes up empty

KINGMAN – Kingman Police fired pepper spray and pepper ball rounds inside a home Thursday while searching for a California man.

According to KPD Spokeswoman Jennifer Sochocki, officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of Hope Avenue at approximately 7:50 a.m. after they learned that a man identified as Garret Thomas Ski, 29, who has a felony extradition warrant for armed robbery issued out of California, was at the home.

Officers talked to a man who said that Ski was inside the house. Officers found three men and a woman hiding in the home, one of whom was a resident. One of the persons opened the door. Police fired pepper spray and pepper ball rounds into the attic during the search, however Ski was not located.

Officers located and seized drug paraphernalia found in the home. Since none of the people in the home claimed ownership of the paraphernalia, no arrests were made.

Anyone with information on Ski’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Kingman Police Department by calling (928) 753-2191; report tips online at www.kingmanpolice.com; or report anonymously by calling Mohave Silent Witness at (928) 753-1234.