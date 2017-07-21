Just a little food for thought

I wonder how many property appraisers Trump has to have his property values lowered by millions of dollars on lots of properties?

I don’t know of any property that is making money to have its value lowered. Maybe they moved the ink the wrong way on papers for Trump.

I say for the last nine years or so, they should re-evaluate the golf courses, etc., make him pay up all the past years that would be draining the swamp, so he calls it.

I see nothing wrong with him paying his fair share of taxes, as the rest of us have to. Look at how many people he has taken food from out of their mouths.

Jack Murray

Golden Valley