Kingman Photo: Appreciating Teachers

About 85 teachers from Kingman Unified School District were served an appreciation buffet-style breakfast at Canyon 66 Restaurant and Lounge on Wednesday. A majority of the teachers were new hires, said Heather Shaw-Burton, director of administrative services for KUSD. “The hospitality was amazing, as was the food,” she said. “From fruit to French toast, everything was delicious.” The breakfast provided by Canyon 66 general manager Sultan Abbas shows the new teachers how the community supports education, Shaw-Burton said.