KNLL Juniors fall at state

KINGMAN – The Kingman North Little League Juniors were eliminated from the state tournament Wednesday with a 5-3 loss to Tucson Randolph.

“In the fifth inning, they scored three on us and we couldn’t capitalize,” Kingman North manager Andy Patterson said. “But the boys played a lot better than (Tuesday) night. It was a lot better game.”

The game was tied 2-2 in the fourth inning and then Kingman North took a 3-2 lead before giving up three unanswered runs.

KNLL 9-11s lose

The Kingman North Little League 9-11s saw their run at the state tournament end Wednesday with a 15-11 loss to Prescott.