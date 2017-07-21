Obituary: James "Jim" Robert Long

James "Jim" Robert Long, 52, passed away suddenly at his Kingman home on July 8, 2017.

Jim was a devout Christian man whose love for his fiancé, Theresa Schultz, and his parents, Charles "Bob" and Virgina Long, was exceeded only by his love of God. Jim is now in Heaven with his brother, Chuck Long, and his uncle, Don Wells, who preceded him there and he is happy there.

Jim is survived by many friends, uncles, aunts, and cousins including his beloved, Aunt Helene Prior, who unendingly showered him with love and support.

Jim had many interests and joys in life, but one of Jim’s favorite times was to invite special friends to his home each time there was a Nascar race and make sure they did not go home hungry. He loved to cook for his friends.

Jim worked for Mohave County Road Department for 17 years and considered many of his co-workers his special friends.

Jim's passing leaves a void in the lives of those who loved him. He is now and forever in our hearts. A celebration of Jim's life is planned for family and friends in the near future at Grey's River in Wyoming.

The family asks for prayers, but if anyone wishes to honor Jim, they would appreciate a donation to the Joan and Diana Hospice Home, 812 Airway Ave., Kingman, AZ 86409-3588.