There are no winners in a hostile Kingman

I have lived in Kingman for over 40 years, and I have never seen our quaint little town so divided. What saddens me the most of this is that our residents aren't paying attention to the issues that could allow Kingman to return to true greatness. If I'm being frank, the questions that need to be proposed are simply not being asked.

While Councilman (Travis) Lingenfelter and the airport authority are duking it out in public, I can't help but ask why Kingman has changed so much. If you look at some of the most successful brick and mortar outlets that have ever resided in Kingman, you'll notice that nearly all of them are now gone. In the ‘90s, I had the honor of working at Dobbs Electronics & Appliance as a manager. Some of you may not remember Dobbs, but it was without a doubt the most cutting-edge store in Kingman. I still remember wearing my name-tag like it was a badge of honor and confidently walking through the store with pride. Oddly enough, Dobbs didn't last long and shut its doors not long after opening. Many residents were shocked at this, but those that were paying attention knew what was really going on: political infighting.

Not long before Dobbs opened, “Skippers,” one of the more acclaimed restaurants in Kingman, mysteriously went out of business. This may seem unrelated, but I happen to know that Skippers in Kingman was ultimately doomed to failure because those who ran the restaurant had political opinions that didn't fit the "powers that be" at the time. After their restaurant was unfairly closed, they helped to finance Dobbs, but their efforts failed once more.

The point I am trying to make is that if we don't pay attention to the history of Kingman, we are bound to repeat it. If we get so caught up in trying to force our opinions on each other, we will continue to live divided. And if that happens, there truly are no winners.

I remember many years ago I lived in the Birdland neighborhood on Parrot Street, but even something as trivial as a street name led to the street being changed to Eagle Street.

I truly hope that Councilman Lingenfelter and the airport authority can agree to some sort of compromise, but until then, we are all paying the price.

Archibald Krisintu

Kingman