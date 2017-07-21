Will wonders never cease

Having a garden these past couple of years, and of course this year, I have attempted to master the art of growing hot peppers.

The first year all the plants died. Last year, I ended up with two stunted pepper plants of unknown variety that just gave me little puppy peppers. And no matter the water or fertilizer they were only the size of a puppy peppers. Not knowing what to do with them and not wanting to waste them, I put them in a zip lock bag and into the freezer.

Well this year with the help of a merciful God and new knowledge I now have six plants going out of their way to give me several varieties of hot peppers. From Jalapeno, Serrano, Cayenne, Cascabella, and Anaheim Chile Pepper.

So I took them all and put them into my wife’s food processor and pureed the lot of them. It took a number of seconds on pulse to bring the mass to a satisfying look and consistency, but what to do with them now. It was easy to see that this could be the hottest mix I’ve ever experienced, but not wanting to damage my internals, I looked for a way to cut the heat a bit. So rummaging around in the pantry I found a Costco-sized plastic bottle of mild picante made by Pace. So in the processor it went with my newly pureed peppers. And once out, it was no longer a chunky picante, but a smoothly blended, with whole seeds still showing, hot sauce.

So on tonight’s meatloaf I experimented. A fork full of meatloaf with a fraction of two spines of the fork of my new sauce was just enough to make my nose run, my forehead sweat, and finding water after each bite became a necessity.

I believe it was just right. And I have more peppers still to come on plants eager to please. Could become salsa for all or mystery pepper jelly. Surprise.

William Ressegue

Kingman