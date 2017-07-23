Arson suspect(s) sought, $13,000 reward offered

KINGMAN – A reward of up to $13,000 is still available for whoever can help nab those responsible for setting numerous fires since 2013.

A Kingman Police Department spokeswoman sent a reminder after Kingman Fire and Police responded to a dumpster fire at 3333 Harrison Street at about noon on Sunday. Investigators determined it to be arson, which caused approximately $250 in damage.

The Arson Task Force is made up of area law enforcement and fire investigators that have joined forces in an effort to capture those responsible for intentionally lighting brush and dumpster fires and an arson fire that destroyed four homes and several vehicles on Hearne Avenue July 2.

Since 2013, KFD and NACFD have responded to several hundred brush fires, many of which are believed to have been set intentionally.

KFD has also responded to numerous dumpster fires that were also set intentionally. Since the beginning of this year, KFD and NACFD have responded to over 120 brush fires which can be described as suspicious in origin.

Anyone with information is urged to contact local law enforcement and fire agencies, report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234, or report tips online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Give a Tip.”