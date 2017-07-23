Dear Abby: Parents grin and bear the bill for man’s upscale appetite

Dear Abby: Our son-in-law has a very different lifestyle than ours and the one in which we raised our daughter. I decided to say no more and try to accept him as best as possible, although I admit my husband has been better at it than I have.

One thing that continues to bother us is that whenever we invite them out for dinner, he will order the most expensive thing on the menu. He also has a couple of drinks, upgrades his salad and orders dessert. By the time he’s done, the cost of his meal is double that of everyone else’s.

Although we can afford it, we feel this is bad manners. I’m not sure if he’s trying to take advantage of us or if he just thinks he is entitled. I worry that it may reflect badly on my daughter when they are out with others. Do we grin and bear it? Or should we say something and, if so, what do we say? – Paying Dearly In Montana

Dear Paying: If you bring the subject up, I can almost guarantee that what you say will not be well received. What your son-in-law is doing is “acceptable” in light of the fact that you say you can afford it. If you couldn’t, I assume those dinner invitations would be few and far between, and you would have had to explain the reason to your daughter. When they dine out with contemporaries, presumably the bill is split between the couples. If that isn’t the case, it probably wouldn’t happen twice because the other couple would likely request separate checks.

Dear Abby: I am the editor of a local newspaper and manage two others. Your message about it being “too late” to run a wedding announcement is nonsense. We regularly receive announcements six to seven months after weddings.

Young people today think that once something is on social media it is “official,” forgetting that not everyone is on social media, and not everyone is connected to their profiles. So please tell the person who wrote that letter to send in that wedding announcement and enjoy having the hard copy memento of a happy occasion. – Newspaper Lady In Kansas

Dear Newspaper Lady: The writer of that letter stated that her daughter-in-law said she didn’t want the announcement in the newspaper and her son agreed. I cannot “bless” the writer going against their wishes, which were made clear.