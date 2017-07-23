Double-drowning in Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU –Mohave County Sheriff’s Waterways deputies responded to a female that was pulled from the water Friday afternoon at about 3:25 p.m. and brought to the Crazy Horse Docks.

The female was unconscious and not breathing.

The 911 operators were advised that CPR was being administered by Good Samaritans who were off duty Deputy Sheriff’s for Los Angeles County. The female was transferred from the Good Samaritans boat to the docks where she was pronounced deceased by Lake Havasu City Fire Department personnel.

Investigations determined that a male subject was also missing from the same boat. A search was immediately conducted of the water in the area that the boat was located.

At about 3:45 p.m., the male subject was located at the bottom of the lake in approximately 12 feet of water by personnel from the Lake Havasu City Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department marine units. The male was transported to the Crazy Horse Docks where he was also pronounced deceased.

Further investigations determined that the boat, which was occupied by two male adults, a female adult and two young children, had stopped and was floating in the area just west of the Crazy Horse Cove.

The female, Esmeralda Gonzalez, 41, of Monrovia, California, jumped from the boat to go for a swim. Esmeralda was not wearing a life jacket. Esmeralda began to panic in the water, so her husband, Raul Gonzalez, 44, jumped in to rescue her. Raul was also not wearing a life jacket. Both were seen struggling in the water before they both went under the water’s surface and did not resurface.

Autopsy results are pending and alcohol may be a factor. This accident remains under investigation.