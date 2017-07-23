Events Calendar: July 23, 2017

TODAY
KARAOKE
7 p.m. At The Eagles 536 Patsy Dr.
MONDAY
BMX RACING
BMX racing, 6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.
BINGO
Bingo, 4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.
JIU-JITSU
Jiu-Jitsu, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.
MASONIC
FRATERNITY
Learn what masonry is about, 5-7 p.m. Kingman Masonic Lodge, 212 N. 4th Street.
TUESDAY
JUDO
Judo, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.
BINGO
Golden Valley Bingo, 6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.
RC RACING
Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
WEDNESDAY
BMX RACING
BMX racing, 6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.
JIU-JITSU
Jiu-Jitsu, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.
THURSDAY
AUCTION
Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., 6 p.m.
JUDO
Judo, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.
BINGO
10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.
FRIDAY
BINGO
Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Doors open 4:30 p.m., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.
RC RACING
Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
TRIALS
QUALIFICATIONS
9 a.m. Hualapai Mountain Resort. For more information visit their website at: http://trialgpusa.com.
SATURDAY
FARMERS MARKET
8 a.m. - 12 p.m., corner of 1st Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode.
RC RACING
Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.
CARLEY FAMILY FUNDRAISER
10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Bake Sale;
Boot Barn, 3320 Stockton Hill Road; Proceeds to benefit the Carley family.
HORSESHOE
TOURNAMENT
7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Centennial Park. $50 per team, free for spectators. 928-753-6720.
TRIALS
CHAMPIONSHIP
9 a.m. Hualapai Mountain Resort. For more information visit their website at: http://trialgpusa.com.
SUNDAY (July 30)
KARAOKE
7 p.m. At The Eagles 536 Patsy Dr.
TRIALS
CHAMPIONSHIP
9 a.m. Hualapai Mountain Resort. For more information visit their website at: http://trialgpusa.com.
