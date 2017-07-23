Events Calendar: July 23, 2017

  • Originally Published: July 23, 2017 6 a.m.

    • TODAY

    KARAOKE

    7 p.m. At The Eagles 536 Patsy Dr.

    MONDAY

    BMX RACING

    BMX racing, 6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

    BINGO

    Bingo, 4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

    JIU-JITSU

    Jiu-Jitsu, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.

    MASONIC

    FRATERNITY

    Learn what masonry is about, 5-7 p.m. Kingman Masonic Lodge, 212 N. 4th Street.

    TUESDAY

    JUDO

    Judo, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

    BINGO

    Golden Valley Bingo, 6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.

    RC RACING

    Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    WEDNESDAY

    BMX RACING

    BMX racing, 6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

    JIU-JITSU

    Jiu-Jitsu, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.

    THURSDAY

    AUCTION

    Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., 6 p.m.

    JUDO

    Judo, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

    BINGO

    10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

    FRIDAY

    BINGO

    Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Doors open 4:30 p.m., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

    RC RACING

    Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    TRIALS

    QUALIFICATIONS

    9 a.m. Hualapai Mountain Resort. For more information visit their website at: http://trialgpusa.com.

    SATURDAY

    FARMERS MARKET

    8 a.m. - 12 p.m., corner of 1st Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode.

    RC RACING

    Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    CARLEY FAMILY FUNDRAISER

    10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Bake Sale;

    Boot Barn, 3320 Stockton Hill Road; Proceeds to benefit the Carley family.

    HORSESHOE

    TOURNAMENT

    7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Centennial Park. $50 per team, free for spectators. 928-753-6720.

    TRIALS

    CHAMPIONSHIP

    9 a.m. Hualapai Mountain Resort. For more information visit their website at: http://trialgpusa.com.

    SUNDAY (July 30)

    KARAOKE

    7 p.m. At The Eagles 536 Patsy Dr.

    TRIALS

    CHAMPIONSHIP

    9 a.m. Hualapai Mountain Resort. For more information visit their website at: http://trialgpusa.com.

