Goodwill career service center opens at MCC

KINGMAN – Goodwill Industries is opening a career service center Monday at Mohave Community College’s Neal Campus to help people find careers, get credentials and chart a career course.

The career center on the Bullhead City campus has been up and running in Building 700 since May and has proven to be a great benefit for the community, according to the campus dean Shawn Bristle.

The career center on the Neal Campus-Kingman will be in Building 300.

“This partnership will not only help our students, but the entire community,” MCC President Michael Kearns said. “Together, MCC and Goodwill can help everyone with these one stop career center shops. It’s a perfect fit for MCC and Goodwill to help our community.”

Earning a credential such as a high school diploma, GED, industry certification or college degree can lead to more than $500,000 in additional earning power over the course of a career, according to Goodwill’s website.

Courtney Nelson, vice president of marketing and communications for Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, said the career centers will assist job seekers with resume preparation, interview skills training, workshops and local hiring events. All services are at no cost to the community, she added.

With the Goodwill career centers getting up and running on the MCC Neal campus in Kingman and the Bullhead City campus, the next step is to open one on MCC’s Lake Havasu City campus.

MCC offers more than 60 programs of study, including career and technical programs in auto shop, computers, dental hygiene, nursing and welding. For more information visit www.mohave.edu.