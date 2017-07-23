Horoscope: July 23, 2017

Birthdays: Daniel Radcliffe, 28; Paul Wesley, 35; Marlon Wayans, 45; Woody Harrelson, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t feel the need to make an impulsive move because someone else is acting erratic. Consider the negatives as well as the positives of any situation and back away gracefully if you don’t like what you see.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t feel you have to make a spur-of-the-moment decision. Get out and enjoy what’s going on in your community.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Size up your situation and make changes that will help to stabilize your personal life and important partnerships. Look to the future with optimism and make choices that ensure a healthy lifestyle.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t get worked up over nothing. It’s important to put a plan in place if you want to avoid floundering when you should be calling the shots and taking care of business.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your reaction to a sensitive issue will resonate with the people closest to you. If you encounter any pushback, be prepared to counter with a well-thought-out response.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make changes for the right reasons. If you follow what someone else does, it won’t turn out the same for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Sort through your belongings and take on a mindset that will help you discard the items you don’t need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll face opposition if you don’t conform to what’s considered normal. You have to follow your heart and live life the way you feel most comfortable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A change in the way you live or handle your money will lead to positive gains. Winnings, gifts, investments and personal contracts are all favored.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll be attracted to people who take action. Partnerships must be handled carefully.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): With a little discipline and ingenuity, you can begin making plans that will improve your position, status and reputation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Change may not be wanted or expected, but if you accept the inevitable, you will find yourself heading down a path that is right for you. Consider your options and let your insight lead the way.