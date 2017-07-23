Rants & Raves: July 23, 2017

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Fireworks Letter: Agree, agree, agree ... never watch TV, able to carry an in-depth conversation (mostly without capable partners) and see those hidden hands and sick agendas for what they are. First they slime ya, then years later ask if you’ve ever been slimed.

Trump Loves Exec Orders: Recall Clinton gave national parks to UN? Liberal media elite’s mouthpiece Durst, puts Trump’s EO’s down. For reviewing national monument designation, fighting drug cartels, defeating ISIS, auditing exec branch, reversing no offshore drilling, VA whistle blower protection? All good.

Following Flag Etiquette: The American and Arizona flags flown up and down Stockton Hill Road are filthy and ragged and it is disgraceful they are being flown in that state. Do it right or stop doing it at all.

History of Drug Cartels: Good item on the drug cartel and it’s history. You are so right that every bust does make a difference, even though it often seems like putting a band-aid on a train wreck.

Raise Sales Taxes: Every where I look in Mohave County I see waste, corruption and insane spending. Same old government principle, spend as much as you can so you can get more next year.

Desert Garbage: You can see that forcing the landlords to pay for garbage service is not the answer. Law enforcement is the answer, we already pay for that in our taxes.

Teen Pregnancy: This isn’t the job of the state which is already in our face in too many private areas. This is the job of families and great help comes from churches and Bible teaching.