Horoscope: July 24, 2017

Birthdays: Elisabeth Moss, 35; Anna Paquin, 35; Jennifer Lopez, 48; Kristin Chenoweth, 49.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you want change, do something about it. Find out what you need to know and take a step forward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let complaints or criticism get to you. Avoid confrontations that can slow you down or play havoc with your plans.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put your heart and soul into the things that mean the most to you. Energize those around you with enthusiasm and you will bring about positive changes in your life and in the lives of others.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stay away from unpredictable situations and people. Keep your stress levels down by sticking to a routine and keeping life simple.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Jump on the fast train and fill up your schedule. Your charm, agility and determination will help you corner whatever pursuit you aim to conquer.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take time to assess a situation before you decide to take part in a discussion that will bring about change. Observing things closely will lead to a different perspective and more options to choose from.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Ask for favors and offer help. Make personal changes that will make you feel good about the way you look or perform at and outside of work.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep a close watch over what others do and say. Someone is likely to infringe on your privacy or take advantage of you if you aren’t careful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Plan your next adventure. Make plans to spend time with someone you love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t fight change or try to control it. If you participate in what’s going on, you will be able to manipulate what transpires.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make a point to discuss your plans with whoever will be affected by the decisions you make. Change can be good if it’s executed properly.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take care of your health, your responsibilities and your reputation. It’s important to be honest about how well you are doing and what needs to be altered.