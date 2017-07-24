Kingman man arrested for stranding 10-year-old daughter in desert

KINGMAN – A man possibly under the influence of alcohol allegedly left his 10-year-old daughter to wander through Butler Saturday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher Charles Watson, 28, of Kingman for child abuse per domestic violence, a felony.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a welfare check at around 9 a.m. in the 3700 block of East Packard Avenue. Deputies arrived and talked to a woman who said she was walking her dog on Norrie Drive when she noticed a young girl crying and walking by herself on the asphalt with no shoes. The woman said she asked the girl why she was crying and she said her dad left her. The woman walked the girl to her house and called the sheriff’s office.



Deputies noted the outside temperate outside at 91 degrees when the woman found the girl, who said that her dad drove her out to the desert and forced her out of the truck. The girl also said she hit her head when she reached for the door handle as her dad sped away.

Deputies noticed the girl had a bite mark on her hand and she told deputies her dad bit her. She also complained of a headache and sore neck. A medical crew took her to Kingman Regional Medical Center where she was treated, released and placed into the custody of Department of Child Safety.



An investigation determined the girl as living at a home in the 3500 block of East John L Avenue with her younger brother and Watson, her father. The family recently moved to the area about three weeks ago. Detectives and deputies contacted Watson at about 11 a.m. at the home. He was awoken from a nap and reportedly smelled of alcohol.



Watson told deputies he and his daughter were arguing when he decided to take her for ride, which he said had calmed her down in the past. Watson reportedly dragged his daughter from the front passenger seat, across his lap and out of the truck and admitted to dropping the girl off in the desert without any water or shoes near McVicar Avenue and Norrie Drive.

He reportedly told deputies that he returned home and waited about 15 minutes before going back for his daughter, but was unable to find her.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail. Department of Child Safety also took custody of Watson’s 9-year-old son.