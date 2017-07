(Left to Right) Ashley Miller, Darla Meeks, Rachel Gomez, Aaron St. Armand, Sandy Schleeter, RN, CMA Instructor. These students have completed the Certified Medication Assistant Program. This program allows the students to assist the nurses in passing medications. They will take their state exam on August 5, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. Congratulations to these students for their time, commitment and hard work.