Letter of Thanks: Community partners

Last school year, 2016/2017, Cerbat Elementary School became a 21st Century Community Learning Centers school receiving the 21st CCLC grant for out-of-school time programming.

Nearly half of the school’s students participated in the dynamic programs offered at Cerbat Elementary at no cost to families, and their test scores reflected the benefits of out-of-school time programming.

While academic interventions are a vital component to student success, 21st CCLC programming also highlights youth development through enrichment activities that demonstrate real-life activities that answer the iconic question of every student: “Why do we have to learn this?”

We would like to thank all the community partners that supported our students this year, along with a handful of community members that supported our ventures in out-of-school time programming.

Thank you to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, MCC’s EMS Department, Kingman Humane Society, KRMC, Mohave County Flood Control, and Kingman Fire Department for enriching the students of Cerbat Elementary School through demonstrations, activities, and/or shared experiences that encouraged and inspired our students throughout the regular school year. We would also like to thank Kingman T Mobile and Kingman Station Apartments for donations that made summer enrichment activities possible for our summer school attendees, as well as, Kingman Home Depot, Star Nursery, College Park Baptist Church, Bureau of Land Management, and Mohave County Flood Control for bringing activities to summer school for our students to enjoy.

Without community members and partners to support the efforts of out-of-school time programming, we would not have had so much success in the first year. Your time, efforts, and donations have made possible a variety of dynamic activities and experiences that will benefit our students well into the future.

Michelle Stout

Kingman