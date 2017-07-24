Mohave 911: July 24, 2017

Felony Arrest for Possession of Narcotic Drugs and Drug Paraphernalia

On July 15, Kingman Police arrested Derek Wade Baxter, 29, of Kingman on felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug Paraphernalia.

According to a police spokeswoman, the arrest stemmed after police responded to a store in the 2200 block of Kingman Avenue to remove a man from the business.

Officers arrived and located the suspect, identified as Baxter. He was allegedly found in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia associated with the use of cocaine.

Baxter was booked into the Mohave County jail without incident.

Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon

On July 18, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Leanna Marie Conner, 25, of Kingman for disorderly conduct with a weapon, a felony.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a weapons offense call at about 5 a.m. at a home in the 7800 block of East Pioneer Drive. Deputies contacted a man identified as Brandon Conner, who said he heard a gunshot outside his home. Conner further said he looked outside and saw a heavy-set woman running down the street.

Deputies checked the area and spoke with neighbors, one of them said they heard a gunshot and a woman yell “Brandon you aren’t leaving.” Deputies went back to Conner’s home to speak with him. He said he and his wife, Leanna Conner, were arguing. When he went to leave, she grabbed his pistol and fired a round.

Brandon Conner was taken into custody without incident. Deputies searched him and reportedly found a plastic bag containing marijuana. Deputies contacted Leanna, who reportedly admitted to firing the gun. She was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies decided to cite Brandon with a false report to law enforcement and possession of marijuana, misdemeanors. Deputies released him since their children were asleep inside the home. Leanna Conner was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Forgery

On July 17, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher Lee Williamson, 18, of Kingman for forgery – possession of forged instrument, a felony.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies were in a foot pursuit of a man, later identified as Williamson, wearing a black shirt with dark pants in the area of North Melody Street. Williamson ran when deputies tried to talk to him. Deputies contacted him again in the area of John L Avenue and Melody Street. Deputies asked him for identification on him and Williamson said he did not have any and verbally identified himself as Christopher Williamson.

A consent search of Williamson revealed an ID that didn’t belong to him. He reportedly said the ID belonged to a friend. After numerous computer inquiries, deputies determined the ID to be a fake.

Williamson was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Warrant Arrest

On July 16, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tatianna Shelton, 25, of Valle Vista on a probation violation felony warrant issued by Coconino County Superior Court and a failure to pay fines misdemeanor warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a home in the 7100 block of North Ironwood Drive in reference to a woman wanting to turn herself into authorities regarding her active warrant. Deputies contacted the woman identified as Shelton. A records check showed her to have outstanding warrants.

Shelton was taken into custody booked into the Mohave County jail without incident.

3x’s Aggravated Assault

On July 16, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report at the Mohave County jail Sunday evening regarding inmates assaulting another inmate.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted a sergeant who said there had been an assault earlier in J Pod and an 18-year-old man was at Kingman Regional Medical Center. An investigation determined that three inmates were allegedly involved in the assault of another inmate.

Inmates Jeffery Branam, 34, of Mohave Valley; Gary Howells, 37, of Bullhead City; and Bradley Schaffer, 30, of Kingman, were charged with aggravated assault – serious physical injury.

The 18-year-old man was treated and medically released from KRMC Sunday and returned to the Mohave County jail.

2x’s Theft/2x’s Trafficking Stolen Property

On July 15, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jack Cody Romero, 23, for theft and trafficking in stolen property, felonies

On July 16, deputies arrested Matthew Griffin Delmonaco, 30, for theft and trafficking in stolen property, felonies.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, Investigations began July 5 regarding a theft report at a home in the 3900 block of East Lass Avenue. A 77-year-old man said he recently had work done in his home and noticed some jewelry was missing.

Further investigations determined that two of the workers, identified as Romero and Delmonaco, had pawned a piece of the stolen jewelry at a local pawn shop.

Deputies contacted Romero July 15 at a home in the 4300 block of N Skylark Road where he was taken into custody without incident. On July 16, deputies contacted Delmonaco in the 700 block of Beale Street where he was taken into custody without incident.

Both were booked into the Mohave County jail.

Aggravated Harassment

On July 16, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested inmate Bennett Franklin Price, 44, of Kingman for aggravated harassment per domestic violence, a felony.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a possible contempt of court incident at a home in the 3500 block of East Northfield Avenue. Deputies arrived and contacted a woman who said she believed Price, her ex-boyfriend, had been in her house Saturday around midday. The woman said she had a restraining order against Price. She showed deputies a pile of items that belonged to Price.

An investigation determined Price had been charged twice for contempt of court since July 10 and he was arrested July 15. Deputies contacted inmate Price at the Mohave County jail. He reportedly admitted going to his ex-girlfriend’s house July 15 prior to him being arrested.

Price was arrested on the above charge.

Aggravated Assault

On July 19, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Joseph Fernandes, 40, of Kingman for aggravated assault – adult on a minor per domestic violence, a felony.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a domestic violence assault report at a home in the 1900 block of East Hearne Court.

Deputies arrived and contacted a woman who said Fernandes, her husband, allegedly grabbed their 15-year-old son by his neck and threw him to the ground. The woman also said Fernandes took off in his car after learning she called authorities. Deputies contacted the teen who said Fernandes, his dad, tried to leave with his two younger brothers and his mom didn’t want him to take them because he was mad. The teen said he stepped in between the dad and siblings when the incident occurred.

Deputies observed the teen to have an inch-long cut on the back of his neck and a half-inch cut on his left elbow. He declined medical attention.

Deputies contacted Fernandes when he returned to the home, who reportedly said he and his wife got into a verbal argument with how he disciplines the children. Fernandes said his son pushed him to the ground.

Fernandes was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.