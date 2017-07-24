Mohave County's Most Wanted

Preston Macguire Allen
DOB: 04/29/97 white male
6-foot-0, 200 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Burglary second-degree, class 3 felony
Date of warrant: 07/13/17
Angelo Ray Armendarez
DOB: 01/03/91 Native American male
5-6, 195 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Prohibited weapon – manufacture/possession/sell, class 5 felony
Date of warrant: 07/18/17
Justin Daniel LaFond
DOB: 06/04/84 white male
5-8, 165 pounds
Eyes: Green Hair: Red
Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, class 4 felony
Date of warrant: 07/18/17
Mark Edward Lee
DOB: 10/27/65 white male
5-11, 150 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 undesignated
Date of warrant: 07/13/17
Kristy Lee Swayze
DOB: 09/02/76 white female
5-3, 100 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Organized retail theft, class 4 felony; drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony
Date of warrant: 07/18/17
Jeffery Michael Branam
Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, class 4 felony
Date of warrant: 11/24/15
Date of capture: 07/16/17
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend.
Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
