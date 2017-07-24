Mohave County's Most Wanted

Preston Macguire Allen

DOB: 04/29/97 white male

6-foot-0, 200 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Burglary second-degree, class 3 felony

Date of warrant: 07/13/17

Angelo Ray Armendarez

DOB: 01/03/91 Native American male

5-6, 195 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Prohibited weapon – manufacture/possession/sell, class 5 felony

Date of warrant: 07/18/17

Justin Daniel LaFond

DOB: 06/04/84 white male

5-8, 165 pounds

Eyes: Green Hair: Red

Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, class 4 felony

Date of warrant: 07/18/17

Mark Edward Lee

DOB: 10/27/65 white male

5-11, 150 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 undesignated

Date of warrant: 07/13/17

Kristy Lee Swayze

DOB: 09/02/76 white female

5-3, 100 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Organized retail theft, class 4 felony; drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony

Date of warrant: 07/18/17

Jeffery Michael Branam

Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, class 4 felony

Date of warrant: 11/24/15



Date of capture: 07/16/17

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend.

Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department