Mohave County's Most Wanted

Preston Macguire Allen, Angelo Ray Armendarez, Justin Daniel LaFond, Mark Edward Lee, Kristy Lee Swayze, Jeffery Michael Branam

Preston Macguire Allen, Angelo Ray Armendarez, Justin Daniel LaFond, Mark Edward Lee, Kristy Lee Swayze, Jeffery Michael Branam

  • Originally Published: July 24, 2017 4:29 p.m.

    • photo

    Preston Macguire Allen

    Preston Macguire Allen

    DOB: 04/29/97 white male

    6-foot-0, 200 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Burglary second-degree, class 3 felony

    Date of warrant: 07/13/17

    photo

    Angelo Ray Armendarez

    Angelo Ray Armendarez

    DOB: 01/03/91 Native American male

    5-6, 195 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

    Offense: Prohibited weapon – manufacture/possession/sell, class 5 felony

    Date of warrant: 07/18/17

    photo

    Justin Daniel LaFond

    Justin Daniel LaFond

    DOB: 06/04/84 white male

    5-8, 165 pounds

    Eyes: Green Hair: Red

    Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, class 4 felony

    Date of warrant: 07/18/17

    photo

    Mark Edward Lee

    Mark Edward Lee

    DOB: 10/27/65 white male

    5-11, 150 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 undesignated

    Date of warrant: 07/13/17

    photo

    Kristy Lee Swayze

    Kristy Lee Swayze

    DOB: 09/02/76 white female

    5-3, 100 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

    Offense: Organized retail theft, class 4 felony; drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 felony

    Date of warrant: 07/18/17

    photo

    Jeffery Michael Branam

    Jeffery Michael Branam

    Offense: Dangerous drug – possession/use, class 4 felony

    Date of warrant: 11/24/15

    Date of capture: 07/16/17

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend.

    Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

    More like this story