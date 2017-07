KINGMAN – Southbound U.S. Highway 93 near mile post 29 south of Temple Bar Road has been closed due to a crash.

According to www.az511.gov, the Arizona Department of Transportation’s traveler information website, the highway was closed at 1:20 p.m. ADOT has confirmed a three-vehicle collision involved at least one fatality. The highway is partially blocked.

More information will published when it becomes available.