Boyfriend arrested for throwing 12-year-old girl into wall

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Kingman man for allegedly throwing a 12-year-old girl into a wall Monday.

Jonathan Harley-Bartella Irving, 31, of Kingman, was taken into custody for child abuse per domestic violence, a felony.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a home in the 4200 block of North Arizona Street to talk to Irving in regards to another case. Deputies learned that Irving recently left the home after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter. The girlfriend told deputies that she and Irving had gotten into an argument and he was going to take her car and leave. The daughter was reportedly standing in the doorway while the mother tried to take the keys from Irving.



According to the girlfriend, Irving was walking toward the front door and he told the girl to move out of the way. Irving reportedly picked the daughter up by the neck and threw her into a wall when she failed to move.



Deputies talked to the girl, who confirmed her mother’s story. She also said she hit her head on the wall, fell to the floor and her mother helped her up. Deputies noticed red marks and an abrasion on the girl’s neck. She complained of head and neck pain. A medical team responded and treated her.



Deputies contacted Irving at a home in the 1900 block of Andy Devine Avenue. He reportedly admitted to getting into an argument with his girlfriend.

Irving was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.