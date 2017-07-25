Fall draw available for those with portals

KINGMAN – The Arizona Game and Fish Department has announced that sportsmen who have a customer portal account with them can now view their accounts to see if they were successful in drawing fall big-game tags and/or pheasant tags.

Those sportsmen who applied for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison, fall bear and pheasant tags and who have portal accounts can now see if they were successful by going to “My AZ Outdoors” on the AZGFD website. Click on this site and follow the prompts.

For those who desire to set up a free portal account, it is easy to do.

Go to the Department’s website (www.azgfd.gov) and click on to “My Account.” Click on to “Create account.” Follow the prompts and you’ll soon be able to see the results of your most recent applications.

There are several benefits for establishing a portal account, according to the department. First of all, sportsmen will see the draw results sooner, and they will be able to purchase their licenses online. The account also lets you utilize the hunt/draw application systems.

AZGFD noted that the tags will be mailed out no later than Aug. 4 with refunds mailed out no later than Aug. 11.

For more information on portal accounts, call AZGFD at 602-942-3000.